Doctor walking to help Nepal charity appeal

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

A Lochranza doctor is planning to walk 250km during April to raise money for PHASE Worldwide, a charity which supports the people of Nepal.

Working in the past as a GP in Shiskine was excellent training for Dr Krystyna Gruszecka when, in her ‘retirement’, she volunteered as a GP mentor for the charity in Nepal.

She told the Banner: ‘In December 2018 I was sent to the far west of Nepal as the charity felt I could cope with the concept of being a day or two from hospital support. The clinic in Dhainakot was a seven-hour walk from the nearest road! My role was to mentor the local staff – the healthcare is mainly provided by nurses who are also midwives and work with very basic equipment and medicines.





‘The staff really appreciate help with developing their consultation and examination skills as well as going through emergency care scenarios. On my first night we walked an hour uphill to help a woman who had been in labour for more than 30 hours and with assistance gave birth in a byre by the light of my headset and a mobile phone torch! Water and electricity are a luxury even in the health centre let alone village houses. Supporting the nurses in their efforts at health promotion and maternal education was a true privilege.

‘I was very impressed by how much effort the charity puts into training the local villagers and local staff to support health, education and agriculture projects which are long-term sustainable. I benefitted from the agriculture worker living in the village and growing vegetables for our clinic.

‘I am setting myself a challenge of walking 250km in April to fundraise for PHASE during their Start Strong UK Aid match appeal this spring.

‘Now that coronavirus restrictions have eased a little, I can venture out of Lochranza, and if anyone would like to show me any walks elsewhere on the island, I would love some company. Please call me on 830278.’





Any donations would be very welcome – you can support Krystyna at:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Krystyna-Gruszecka