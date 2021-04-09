Delayed childcare expansion to be available from August

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

From August 2021, North Ayrshire Council is to deliver 1,140 hours of Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) in all council and funded provider centres across North Ayrshire.

The welcome news comes a year after the rollout to 1,140 hours was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To deliver the full 1,140 hours for all three and four-year-olds, eligible two-year-olds and to meet the needs of families and carers in North Ayrshire, there will be three models of delivery available on the mainland, although final arrangements are still being made on Arran.





Work continues to refurbish and extend the council’s early learning and childcare estate.

This will enable ELC centres and classes to provide high quality learning experiences in modern, fit-for-purpose environments.

Audrey Sutton, executive director for communities at North Ayrshire Council, said: ‘I am pleased that from August this year we can provide the full 1,140 hours ELC provision to our eligible children in North Ayrshire.

‘We want to ensure we offer the best start in life to our young people in North Ayrshire. The refurbishment of our existing buildings and the planned new builds, including the new primary school and early years centre at Montgomerie Park in Irvine, will offer high quality learning environments that are accessible both indoors and out across the whole ELC estate.’





As a result of the expansion programme, it is anticipated that there will be in the region of 28 new employment opportunities created. Recruitment for these posts will take place over this month and next.

The registration of children commencing 1,140 hours ELC in the session August 2021- 2022 took place online from February 1 -10.

It is planned that all parents who registered at this time will be notified at the start of April.

There will be a further opportunity for children who have not yet registered for an ELC place when registration re-opens on March 29 .