Could you help to foster or adopt a sibling group?

The family placement team at North Ayrshire Council is launching a campaign which aims to encourage people to consider becoming a foster carer or adoptive parent to brother and sister groups.

Adopters and foster carers come from a wide variety of backgrounds. They are looking for people who have a desire to make life better for sibling groups that can no longer be cared for by their family.

Foster carers need to have time, love, empathy and flexibility. To be eligible they must be over 21, can be single or in a relationship (for more than two years).





By keeping sibling groups together, they remain together and can help and support each other throughout the fostering or adoption process.

Alison Sutherland, head of service (children, families and justice), said: ‘There is a need for foster and adoptive parents for sibling groups in North Ayrshire.

‘We want to keep brothers and sisters together as much as we can and most children who come into foster care are part of a sibling group.

‘Becoming a foster carer or adoptive parent can make a hugely positive difference to a child’s life.





‘It is also a very rewarding experience for our foster carers and adoptive parents. If you think you have what it takes to care for a sibling group and become a foster or adoptive parent, we need to hear from you. Please contact the Family Placement Team and make a difference to a young family’s life.’

A North Ayrshire adoptive parent said: ‘My husband and I decided to adopt about five years ago now.

‘We went into it with excitement and apprehension…it seemed such a huge thing to do and a massive responsibility…fast forward to now and we’ve been mummy and daddy to two balls of energy, who brighten every day, for three years.

‘It seems like only yesterday we had a conversation with our social worker about whether we were suited to having siblings together, but it was the best thing we’ve ever done.’

She added: ‘It was great to be able to keep them together but still have a forever family where they could be settled and belong.

‘In our experience adopting siblings has been a fantastic thing to do and if you think you could do the same, I will say go for it. They have changed our life beyond recognition and in the best way possible.’

For more information contact the Family Placement Team on 01294 310300 or follow the team on Twitter @NA_FosterAdopt or search for NorthAyrshireFosterAdopt on Instagram and Facebook.