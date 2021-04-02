Winter trophy winners at Machrie Bay
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Golfers Brian Sherwood and Alex Morrison-Cowan picked up the two top winter trophies at Machrie Bay Golf Club during a disrupted winter season.
Brian was overall winner of the Lochranza Hotel Cup while Alex lifted the Winter Cup but without the usual presentations in the clubhouse.
Clubs around the island will be reopening for wider play in the coming weeks. Here are the latest results and fixtures from around the island.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday March 30, final day of the Lochranza Hotel Cup, sweep. 1. Brian Sherwood 64, 2. Alex Morrison-Cowan 73, 3. Phil Betley 74. Overall winner Brian Sherwood.
Winner of Winter Cup, Alex Morrison-Cowan 388, runner-up John Pennycott 395.
Fixture: Tuesday April 6, start of Peter Sutton/Lady Mary tee-off 12.30pm and 5pm.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday March 25, Yellow medal. 1. Ian Bremner 69-8=61, 2. Colin Richardson 79-16=63. Magic twos Ian Bremner @17th, Graeme Andrew @16th.
Sunday March 28, Winter Stableford final round. 1. Scott Campbell 38pts, 2. Derek Harrison 35pts BIH over Alan Campbell. Magic twos Derek Harrison @16th, Hugh McLelland @5th and 16th.
Overall winner of Winter Stableford: Derek Harrison 150pts, runner-up Ian Bremner 139pts.
Fixtures: Saturday April 3, three club competition, 10am start. Sunday April 4,
mixed Texas Scramble, 11.30am for noon start. Thursday April 8, Summer Cup, make up own groups see starter for times.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday April 3, 18-hole medal. Wednesday April 7, 18-hole medal. For both competitions make up your own matches within the current Covid regulations.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday April 4, Brandon qualifier.