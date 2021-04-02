New head at high school
Arran High School has a new head teacher.
Susan Foster, who has been covering the post of head teacher in an acting role since June 2020, has been promoted to the post full-time, succeeding Barry Smith.
Mrs Foster’s role as head of the Lamlash campus also puts her in charge of Lamlash primary school and early years class.
She joined the high school in August 2018 as a depute head and has become a fully engaged member of the school and the community.
A spokeswoman at the school said: ‘We all congratulate her on taking over this post on a permanent basis and look forward to working with her to bring together a happy and professional education team.’
The schools closed for their two-week spring holiday yesterday (Thursday) and all pupils are expected to resume full-time education after the holidays.