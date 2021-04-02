HMS Dasher remembrance memorial
The annual HMS Dasher remembrance memorial went ahead last weekend but, as a result of Covid restrictions, with three separate events.
The events remember the tragic loss of 379 lives when HMS Dasher sank in the Firth of Clyde following an explosion in March 1943.
On Saturday morning in Brodick Church of Scotland reader Liz Clarke led a short ceremony at the ferry terminal attended by several members of the CalMac staff where Alan Milligan, the last chairman of the decommissioned branch of the Arran Royal British Legion, laid a wreath at the memorial plaque, followed by port manager Colin McCort who laid a cross.
Shortly afterwards, the MV Caledonian Isles paused over the wreck site of HMS Dasher on her way to Ardrossan and laid a floral wreath in tribute to those lost while words from the Kohima epitaph were recited.
And at Ardrossan Cemetery there was a short service led by Canon Matt McManus, which saw the laying of remembrance crosses for each of the 13 Dasher souls interred within the cemetery.
The final act of remembrance was at 11am in Sunday at the Dasher Memorial Gardens on Ardrossan seafront where a wreath will be laid on behalf of all those who could not make it to the commemoration due to current restrictions. There was a two-minute silence for reflection which concluded with a piper’s lament.