Finding a way to save walk
Anyone who has been down at the Fisherman’s Walk at high tide will know how urgently something has to be done or the popular route may be forever lost to the sea.
So it is good to see that its predicament is being taken seriously by the Arran Access Trust, which has brought in environmental consultants who have spent six weeks closely examining the mile-long route.
Their report makes for some grim reading but unless action is taken soon it will be too late to take any action at all.
They propose an adaptive management strategy for the walk – which simply means acting on short-term crisis points while looking at a more long term solution at the same time.
Those who attended the online meeting this week all agreed that ‘collaboration and partnership’ was key to finding a resolution to the problems given the number of landowners and stakeholders involved.
Some of the alternative routes looked at in the new study clearly would have a major impact on the adjacent golf course but these cannot be dismissed out of hand without being given a wider consideration as to the benefits to all.
The Fisherman’s Walk has been part and parcel of the attractions of Brodick for a generation and more. Yes there will have to be changes but for future access for all it must be retained.