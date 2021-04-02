Dobbies launches virtual events to get gardens blooming this spring

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre retailer, has announced a programme of exclusive virtual events this spring, helping gardeners of all ages and abilities in Ayrshire and Arran take their green spaces to the next level.

Running throughout spring, the expert sessions will be hosted by Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, live from his own garden. Marcus will provide viewers with engaging tips and tricks, tutorials and live demonstrations across a variety of topics, to help gardeners make the most of their outdoor spaces.

Future classes will cover topics including developing healthy soil and edible crops, cultivating garden wildlife and maintaining a lush lawn. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly and gain the expertise required to create an Instagrammable garden, no matter its size.





Marcus said; ‘Over the past year, more of us than ever before have discovered a love of gardening and experienced the ways that it enriches our lives and improves our wellbeing. Gardening is something we can all enjoy, no matter how large or small our outdoor spaces, and we are delighted to be launching this series of virtual events. We hope that they will inspire and help gardeners old and new to learn the skills and techniques they need to take their gardens to the next level.’

Dobbies’ virtual events follow a successful programme of Facebook Live sessions in 2020 and provide a virtual alternative to the regular ‘Grow How’ events previously hosted in the Ayr store. Further events focused on adding colour to the your garden and roses will be announced soon.

The sessions are free of charge and exclusively available to Dobbies Club members. For those who aren’t yet members of Dobbies Club, membership is free and signing up is quick and simple, giving access to a variety of benefits, special offers and exclusive events. To sign up visit dobbies.com

To sign up for the masterclasses, visit www.dobbies.com/content/events.html



