Bus services will run over Easter weekend
Bus services across Arran and North Ayrshire will continue to operate this Easter weekend for key workers and those travelling locally.
The timetables follow the Scottish Governments timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions.
Fiona Doherty, managing director Stagecoach West Scotland said: ‘Following the Scottish Governments timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions, we understand that from April 5 more retailers will begin to open and we want to make sure our timetables are meeting the needs of our customers who require to travel locally.
‘Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic buses have played a vital role in providing essential journeys. I’m very proud of our team in West Scotland for pulling together to ensure that we can continue to deliver our services over the Easter weekend.’
Stagecoach West Scotland is joining in on the Easter weekend celebrations by organising a huge Easter egg hunt for the whole family to take part in. Count how many eggs you can find, take a note of the services they’re on and tweet @StagecoachWScot or email at westscotland.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com.
If you’re not out an about, there’s still plenty of Easter bus fun to take part in online, with a competition to design your very own Spring bus and prize draw to win a Easter family hamper.
Visit www.stagecoachbus.com for more details.