Pledge over concession ferry fares for the young

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

By Hugh Boag

The Scottish government has pledged to look at extending a free bus travel scheme on to the ferries for young travellers.

The move has come in response to a call for the extension by the CalMac Community Board, as highlighted in the Banner two weeks ago.





It was announced in the Scottish budget earlier this month that a free bus travel scheme is to be introduced for all those under the age of 22, expected later this year.

That led to calls from the CalMac community board chairman Angus Campbell, who said the scheme should be extended to the ferries to Arran and the other Scottish islands who used the ferries as ‘buses’ for travel to the mainland.

As a result the national transport agency of the Scottish government has pledged to look not only at extending the bus scheme to the ferries but also at wider concession fares for the young.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: ‘Transport Scotland will carry out an Island Communities Impact Assessment on the free bus scheme before it comes into operation.





‘We are also considering ferry concessions for young people through our review of concessionary travel across all modes for under 26-year-olds, and as set out in the National Islands Plan, we will be considering future ferry fares policy options that will meet the needs of islanders and support island economies.

‘This will done as part of the work on the Islands Connectivity Plan, which is due to be completed by December 2022.’

Transport Scotland’s existing Young Persons Concessionary Travel Scheme provides 16-18-year-old islanders four free ferry journeys to or from the mainland every year and this will continue. Under 16s travel for half fare and under fives are free on CalMac.

‘We are running a separate engagement with young people on the future of transport more broadly, seeking their views on how we tackle transport inequalities and move towards a more sustainable and inclusive Scottish transport network,’ the spokesman added.