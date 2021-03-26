Multi-million investment restores golden age for Glasgow hotel

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

The iconic Grand Central Hotel in the heart of Glasgow has completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment to become one of Scotland’s first voco® hotels, as part of the IHG Hotels and Resorts group.

The hotel is widely used by Arran residents in more normal times due to its proximity to Glasgow Central station and its train links to Ardrossan.

The hotel is welcoming guests who need to travel – in line with Scottish Government’s exceptions and guidelines – as voco Grand Central, Glasgow from this week, a whole year after the hotel closed due to Covid-19, forcing them to delay their 2020 rebrand plans.





The expansive refurbishment updating 230 bedrooms, meeting rooms and reception areas has enhanced the historic charm and existing grandeur of the Grand Central Hotel with bold branding and a distinctive new identity.

A contemporary fresh look, drawing on a palette of rich golds and royal blues complements the original Victorian architecture throughout the 19th century great British railway hotel and preserves memories of the hotel’s golden age, the stories of which are much loved by visitors to the hotel and Glaswegians alike.

A new gallery wall featuring artworks created by the Scottish public which remembers many of its celebrity guests including John F Kennedy and Frank Sinatra will open for the public to enjoy for the first time.

Paul Bray, UK area manager for IHG Hotels and Resorts North, said: ‘We are very proud to be reopening our doors as Scotland’s first voco hotel. The rich history of this iconic building and the stories within its walls mean so much to many Glaswegians and guests who have visited the hotel, so we are delighted to be able to continue that legacy as a voco.’





A hotel spokeswoman added: ‘We know readers of The Arran Banner in normal times are regular visitors to Grand Central Hotel, so we hope this positive news is of interest for your readers.’

There are currently six voco Hotels open in the UK, 18 globally, with a further 29 voco hotels in the pipeline to open in the next few years, including voco Edinburgh – Haymarket which is due to open later this month.