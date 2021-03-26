Interchange at Ardrossan harbour gets SPT funding
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Cash for a new Ardrossan harbour interchange has been allocated in the new capital programme for this year, announced by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).
The interchange will include a new station at Ardrossan harbour, which will be nearer the new ferry terminal.
Wider proposals include a more integrated transport hub involving a bus terminal and a drop-off facility for cars as part of the harbour redevelopment expected to start next year.
SPT has allocated £350,000 for the new station, part of an investment of £22 million to cover projects across the 12 local authorities in the Strathclyde area.
Arran is to get £40,000 of investment for the Brodick to Corrie cycle path.
SPT chairman councillor Dr Martin Bartos said: ‘Despite the many challenges faced this year, the capital programme approved at partnership continues to support the 12 local authorities in a range of projects designed to improve infrastructure and encourage more active travel across the region.
‘Careful consideration has been given to what projects can be delivered and those which most benefit the travelling public.
‘Projects which aim to reduce journey times and improve infrastructure for all transport users are a priority as they play a key role in transforming public transport in the west of Scotland.
‘We have encouraged all our local authority colleagues to be aspirational in their projects so we can continue to make strides in improving all transport options however challenging that may be in the current climate.’
All the projects identified for funding must meet SPT’s Regional Transport Strategy (RTS) strategic outcomes specifically that the projects offer or improve: attractive seamless reliable travel, improved connectivity, access for all and reduced emissions.