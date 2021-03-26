Easter reminder of repeat prescriptions
NHS 24 is reminding people who take regular medication to make sure their repeat prescriptions are ordered in plenty of time for the Easter weekend.
The reminder is part of the ongoing health campaign ‘Show you care. Prepare’ which encourages people to take care of themselves, their loved ones and the NHS by being prepared for minor ailments.
The Easter weekend impacts on many GP and pharmacy opening times, so it’s important that people check their prescription, order only what they need and in plenty of time.
NHS 24’s head of pharmacy, John McAnaw said: ‘This can be a really busy time of the year but it’s important that we all take time to think about our health, do what we can to stay well and be prepared for illness. That way we’ll also be doing our bit to support the NHS through the busy Easter period.
‘Things like paracetamol, ibuprofen and indigestion remedies are useful to have and you can ask your pharmacist for advice about helpful medicines for your household.
‘It’s also a good idea to keep a few child friendly remedies if you have any wee ones.’