Coastal walk findings to be unveiled
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
The findings of a major study into the future of the Fisherman’s Walk will be made public next week.
A six-week study into coastal erosion and the rise in the sea-level has been carried out by Glasgow-based environmental consultancy Envirocentre at the popular mile-long Brodick path.
They were brought in by the Arran Access Trust, which received funding from NatureScot to study the long-term future of the path.
While much work has been done over the years to stabilise the coastline, including the recent works on the banks of the Cloy Burn, this study is an opportunity to consider the future for this important and much-loved coastline.
The study has provided maps forecasting the likely changes to the coastline over 10, 50 and 200-year periods.
These will be used to design potential intervention opportunities including basic maintenance, managed realignment of the path, soft engineering, and engineered coastal defences.
An extensive report has been compiled which the consultants will discuss on a Zoom meeting on Monday March 29 at 7pm. See advert for details.