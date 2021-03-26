Arran Banner letters – week 13
Hall services need to be retained
Sir,
Your readers will now be well aware that North Ayrshire Council has re-activated the North Ayrshire wide community consultation on the future roles of halls, centres and libraries.
The current arrangement with the Brodick Hall Community Association where-by we handle all the bookings and share the letting charges with the council, enables us to subsidise local lets, including the nursery and primary school. It also means that while the hall committee have paid for additional services within the hall, the council is responsible for it’s general upkeep.
As a committee we are working closely with NAFCO – North Ayrshire Federation of Community Organisations – in negotiations with the council, which for us means the services currently delivered relating to Brodick hall, library and mobile library, serving the island community, be upheld.
All of which echoes the consensus of those who attended the packed public meeting in Brodick hall on May 8, 2019.
May I ask for a strong response from Arran towards these ends.
Yours,
John Sillars,
Chairman,
Brodick Hall Community Association.