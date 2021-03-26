Arran Banner golf – week 13
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday March 18, Yellow Medal. 1 Martin Wallbank 70-12=58, 2 Colin Richardson 76-16=60 BIH, 3 Ian Bremner 68-8=60 BIH over Andy Smith. Magic twos M Wallbank @2nd, C Richardson @2nd and 16th, W O’Connor @4th and 16th.
Sunday March 21, Glenburn Cup. 1 Derek Harrison 78-21=57, 2 Gavin Baird 77-18=59,
3 Stuart Campbell 68-6=62 BIH, 4 Colin Richardson 78-16=62. Best scratch Stuart Campbell 68. Magic twos D Harrison @4th, Stuart Campbell @5th, Andy Smith @5th, Ian Bremner @16th
Overall winner of winter Glenburn Cup – Derek Harrison, total 243. Runner-up Ian Bremner, total 251.
Fixture: Sunday March 28, final round of Winter Stableford, draw at noon.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday March 22, Monday Cup. 1 Graeme Andrew 62-7 = 55, 2 John McGovern 73-12=61. Best scratch G Andrew 62. Magic two G Andrew@ 4th.
Fixtures: Saturday March 27, 18-hole medal, arrange your own games as per current Covid regulations. Monday March 29, Monday Cup, draw at noon.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday March 21, Winter Cup Stableford, 30 played. 1 Bob McCrae (10) 41pts, 2 John May (20) 40pts, 3 Terry Raeside (13) 39pts acb.
Fixtures: Sunday March 28, Winter Cup Stableford (final round). Wednesday March 31, Summer Cup (first round).
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday March 23, Winter Cup. 1 Phil Betley 66, 2 Brian Sherwood 68, 3 John Pennycott 70. Magic two Alex Morrison-Cowan.
Fixture: Tuesday March 30, final day of the Winter Cup, tee off noon.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday March 18, ladies’ 12-hole medal. Silver: 1 Jenni Turnbull 56-11=45, 2 Sheila Gray 56-10=46. Bronze: 1 Julia Salton 53-21=42, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 57-13=46. Scratch Ann May 51.