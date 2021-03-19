The Wee Shop is open for business
The Wee Shop venture to support households during this time of financial hardship is open for business.
The customers who shopped on the opening day last Friday were delighted with the choice of items available and the subsidised prices.
Arran Churches Together is subsidising the shop which is now open every Friday at Brodick church hall.
Four volunteers are running the shop – Susan Dobson, Catriona Smith, Ann Hart and Ann Mackay.
If you would like to use the Wee Shop it is being run by an appointment system which allows you to shop in peace and to ensure social distancing. Please contact them to make an appointment on: Arran Churches Together Facebook; the_wee_shop@yahoo.com; text or call 07731 562352. Opening times are Fridays, 10am to 3pm.