Islands story gathering workshop
A series of both regional and thematic online workshops have been taking place throughout March as part of the story gathering phase of the Coast that Shaped the World project (Coast).
‘Coast’ is a community-led story gathering project, looking to build a bank of stories, covering the west coast of Scotland from Arran and Kintyre in the south to Wester Ross and Lewis in the north.
These stories will be narrated through a website, interactive app, and innovative exhibition material to encourage locals and visitors to explore the roads less travelled across the islands, peninsulas, and coastline of the west coast.
Twelve workshops have been running covering the six regions of the project, and six of the focus themes.
The workshop for Clyde coast and islands will be held on Monday March 22 between 2pm and 4pm on Zoom. Anyone with an interest in Arran stories will be very welcome. The workshops are free.
The Coast that Shaped the World project is part of a new £5 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and islands to provide more and better-quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural heritage assets.
Further information on the project can be found at www.coast.scot and the workshops can be booked at bit.ly/3boy9Es
Further updates can be found on the project social media channels @coastscot