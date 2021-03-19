HMS Dasher remembered by new aircraft carrier crew

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has visited western Scotland for the first time and last week was seen undergoing sea trials around the waters of Arran.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy and the warship is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

As well as state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems the ship boasts five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.





The flight deck of the vessel comes in at an enormous four acres, and will be used to launch the new F35 Joint Strike Fighter fast jet. Four fighter jets can be moved from the hangar to the flight deck in just one minute.

The ship’s two propellers weigh 33 tonnes each. The powerplant behind them generates enough power to run 1000 family cars.

Before leaving the Firth of Clyde on Sunday the aircraft carrier paused to pay its respect to the 379 seamen who died on board the HMS Dasher on March 27, 1943. As the ship stopped over the wreck the entire crew fell silent and remembered.

The fleet flagship arrived at the new Northern Ammunition Jetty at Glen Mallan, in Loch Long, on Monday as part of final preparations before her first operational deployment.





The £3bn vessel, which was assembled at Rosyth in Fife, has spent the last two weeks at sea testing and trialling her latest equipment.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the first of the Royal Navy’s fleet to visit the new £64m facility, built at Glen Mallan by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail for Portsmouth at the end of the month, and will deploy to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia later this year, as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.