Employers urged to apply for grant
Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson has urged island employers to apply to the Scottish government’s £15 million apprenticeship employer grant.
The fund provides £5,000 for taking on or upskilling a 16-to-24-year old apprentice, for those aged up to 29 years who are disabled or care leavers and £3,500 for taking on or upskilling an apprentice over 25. The fund closes on March 25.
Mr Gibson said: ‘The Covid-19 pandemic has reduced job opportunities available to young people and island employers have faced incredible challenges. That’s why the Scottish government has introduced the apprenticeship employer grant.
‘I encourage island businesses to register for the scheme and take on apprentices; creating jobs and teaching our young people new skills.
‘Alongside the young person’s guarantee, the Scottish government is taking steps to ensure we build our recovery. We need a resilient workforce and our young people will be at the very heart of that.’
More information on the grant can be found at:
https://www.gov.scot/news/gbp-25-million-apprenticeship-support/