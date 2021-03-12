Call to include ferries in free travel scheme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

A demand has been made to add ferry journeys to a new free travel scheme for people under the age of 22.

The CalMac Community Board had previously requested that the Scottish government’s pre-budget proposal for free under 19 bus travel be amended to include ferries on which the young people of Arran rely on so heavily.





Following agreement on the budget this week, that has now been extended to all those under the age of 22.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes confirmed: ‘As we rebuild from Covid, we will support our young people by extending our original commitment to concessionary travel for all under 19s to include everyone up to age 22, giving all 18 to 21-year-olds free bus travel.’

Now community board chairman Angus Campbell has sent a request to relevant political leaders to extend the concession to ferry travel, as its omission, he believes, disadvantages the young people of Arran and other islands.

The leaders include Ms Forbes and other government ministers, including islands minister Paul Wheelhouse, as well as opposition politicians.





Mr Campbell stated: ‘Our community board fully support the budget proposal to extend free bus travel to the under 22 age group, just as we supported it for under 19 bus travel. We recognise the huge benefits to increasing the move to public transport thus helping to address emissions.

‘Importantly the social aspect of this will help deliver an equality of access to educational, cultural and sporting opportunities. This move also has the potential to play a significant part in tackling the demographic challenges facing many of our islands making it a more equal choice for our young people to remain and live in our communities.

‘However, we strongly believe this initiative misses the opportunity to recognise the connectivity challenges for our island young people and inadvertently reinforces the disadvantage to these young people by not recognising the equivalence of ferry travel on our islands to bus travel on mainland Scotland.

‘Lifeline ferry services are the means our young people have to move around, just as bus services are on the mainland. In the vast majority of cases, the ferry crossing is an essential component of accessing the opportunities available to mainland young people. To many, the cost of that link is the barrier to access and leads to decisions not to participate or to leave our islands to fully enjoy what others freely enjoy.

‘There is no doubt that under the Islands Bill legislation there will be a call for an Island Communities Impact Assessment (ICIA). Therefore would it not be a better signal to our young people to move positively now, address the issue and put them all on an equal footing from the outset?

An ICIA forms part of the legislation around the Islands Bill to give challenges for parity for decision making.

Mr Campbell added: ‘To include free ferry travel in this proposal would be an efficient investment in many strands of government policy: connecting people with nature, tackling demographic challenges, creating community wellbeing and place based decision making as well as meeting the principals of the Islands Bill.

‘As a board reflecting the views of its communities, we would ask all political parties to support this principle at this crucial time for young people in our islands.’