Arran Banner golf – week 11
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday March 4, Yellow Medal: 1 Serge El Adm 73-11=62, 2 Colin Richardson 78-16=62. Magic twos Serge El Adm @5th and 16th.
Sunday March 7, Glenburn Cup: 1 Iain Murchie 67-5=62, 2 Ian Bremner 71-8= 63 BIH, 3 Alan Campbell 71-14=63. Magic twos Iain Murche @7th, Graeme Andrew @4th, Andy Smith @16th. Best scratch Iain Murchie 67.
Fixtures: Sunday March 14, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon starts. Thursday March 18, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday February 28, Winter Cup Stableford, 27 played: 1 John Beattie (25)41pts, 2 Alistair Hume (12)39pts acb, 3 Matt Dobson (6)39pts acb.
Sunday March 7, Winter Cup Stableford, 28 played: 1 Brian Allison (25)43 pts, 2 Douglas Robertson (17)42pts, 3 Terry Raeside (13)40pts acb.
Fixture: Sunday March 14, Brandon qualifier.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday March 8, Monday Cup: 1 Len Hartley 73-15=58, 2 Graeme Andrew 70-9=61 and scratch, BIH over John McGovern. Magic twos R Burke@10th, A Pattison@13th A Smith@10th, R I MacMillan@1st.
Fixtures: Saturday March 13, 18-hole medal, arrange your own matches in line with Covid regulations. Monday March 15, Monday Cup, draw at noon.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Saturday March 6, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 41pts, 2 Phil Betley 37pts,
3 John Pennycott 35pts.
Tuesday March 9, Winter Cup: 1 Phil Betley 64, 2 John Pennycott 67, 3 Brian Sherwood 74.
Fixture: Tuesday March 16, final day of the Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday Marcy 4, ladies’ 18-hole medal: 1 and scratch Elizabeth Kelso 90-21=69 BIH,
2 Mary-Jo Tod 99-39=69.