Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 11
Saturday March 10, 2001
Two Arran playgroups this week were presented with cheques from North Ayrshire’s educational services committee presented by councillors John Sillars and John Reid. Brodick playgroup (above) received a cheque for £19,097 and the children shown with leaders Shona Hamilton and Jackie Caldwell are: Gemma Welsh, Sophie Corbett, Eilidh Welsh, Hannah Mackay, Eilidh Black, Connor Reid, Lewis Yuill, Tabitha Burnet-Robertson, Celia Boyle, Chloe Ewart and Christina Caldwell. 01_B11tweY01
The Shiskine playgroup received a cheque for £13,425 and their leaders Tina Lawson and Karen Lees are seen with children: Iain Clark, Alex Bunyan, Taylor Smith and Kerr Rankin. 01_B11tweY02
Walkers are not welcome on Arran – at least for the time being. Large areas of open hill ground, farmland and forestry are now off limits as a result of the Foot and Mouth epidemic in mainland Britain. 01_B11tweY03
Marie Walker of Shiskine and Soibhan Dillon of Kilmory were two of the 10 girls from Arran High School who walked from Blackwaterfoot to Brodick via the south end last Saturday raising more than £700 for Comic Relief in the process. 01_B11tweY04
When sculptor Kirti Patel was looking for a well-known Arran figure to sculpt the Banner came up with lifeboatman, hall keeper and leading light of the drama festival, Allan Little, who is seen here ‘sitting’ for Kirti in Lamlash Community Centre. The finished work will be donated to the Arran Heritage Museum. 01_B11tweY05
John Roberts of Brodick and Fiona Crawford of Blackwaterfoot were just two of the many people to buy Ken Hall’s new book, The Isle of Arran, a collection of old photographs, at the Book and Card Centre last Saturday. 01_B11tweY06