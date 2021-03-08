Announcements – March 5, 2021
DEATHS
GRAHAM – Mary, passed away peacefully on February 22nd in Cooriedoon nursing home, at the age of 84. Much loved wife of Alex and devoted mum to Alma, she was laid to rest in Lamlash Cemetery on March 3rd. Thanks to the Care at Home Team, especially Gail and Lou; all at Cooriedoon, for their care and support over the last few weeks, all involved with her medical care; Hendry Funeral Services and everyone who has sent cards, flowers and plants.
HOOD – Henrietta (Hettie) Sutherland. It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Hettie on 18th February following a short illness. Hettie was the adored wife and soulmate of Graham, wonderful mum to Wendy and Graham and much loved mother-in-law of David and Lyndsay, beloved gran of Eilidh, Kirsty, Rory and Cara and great gran of Nina and Aila. Hettie spent childhood holidays at Kelvinhaugh and she and Graham enjoyed a long and happy retirement in Lamlash from 1985 to 2006.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
CUMMING – Archie Cumming. Maureen and family are very touched by the messages of kindness, support and sympathy from friends and neighbours. Special thanks to Robert, the wonderful staff at Arran Memorial and Crosshouse Hospitals, Macmillan Cancer Care, Hendry Funeral Services Ltd, Liz Clarke and the Rev. Ian MacLeod. A Just Giving page has been set up to support Macmillan Cancer Care which has been invaluable to our family. The link is : www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Maureen-cumming1