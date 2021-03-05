The Wee Shop is here to help
Arran Churches Together (ACT) has launched its latest venture – to set up a subsidised shop which aims to provide affordable food support.
The Wee Shop, which will be financially supported by ACT through grant funding, will stock tinned and packet food items; household cleaning products; toiletries and some fresh produce. This venture is non-profit making; items will be sold at around 20 per cent of cost and it will be run by volunteers. Income from the shop will be used towards the purchase of further stock.
In order to assess need, the shop will open in Brodick Church Hall from March 12 for one day a week – a Friday, 10am to 3pm – for a trial period. During this time suggestions and comments from customers will be welcomed. During the trial period payment will be by cash only.
In order to limit contact and adhere to Covid-19 restrictions, it will be necessary to run a booking system. To book, send a message by email or Facebook messenger and let the team know what time would suit you best.
Facemasks must be worn in the shop. Sanitiser will be available, and customers should sanitise hands before shopping. Only one shopper per household will be allowed, unless exceptional circumstances, and bring your own shopping bags.
Book at: the_wee_shop@yahoo.com or via the Arran Churches Together Facebook page.