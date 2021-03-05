The Coig launch photo contest
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
The Coig has launched an exciting new photo story competition called #CaptureTheCoig with keen photographers invited to share an image and the story behind it via social media.
The competition will run throughout 2021 and will have a different theme every month.
The first theme, launched on Monday, is ‘life in lockdown’ which it is hoped will feature images that tell a story, illustrate moments of positivity whilst focussing and reflecting on where and how people are enjoying aspects of their own life in lockdown.
Sometimes the only way to really capture a moment is through an image and the Coig wants to see yours and hear the story behind it.
So whether it’s a view you’ve enjoyed with those closest to you or wildlife encounters in your own backyard, we’d like you to illustrate how you have experienced The Coig locally to you during this unprecedented time.
The best photo story shared on social media using the hashtag #CaptureTheCoig each month will win a luxury bespoke hamper, put together by Geraldo’s of Largs and filled with tasty treats from Ayrshire and the Clyde Islands.
March’s winning photo story will be announced during the first week of April on social media.
The Coig comprises five Scottish touring routes across Ayrshire and the isles of Arran, Bute and Cumbrae.