Post Office changes granted planning
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Changes are afoot at Brodick Post Office – if owners Claire and Tom Fleming achieve their vision.
The Flemings have just been given planning permission for the subdivision and extension of the Book and Card Centre to form an additional retail unit, to house the Post Office, and a one-bedroom private dwelling.
A design statement drawn up by architect John Lamb states: ‘The applicants wish to utilise an area of ground to the east and south of their existing premises to form an additional retail unit, with a separate post office entrance, and a one-bedroomed dwelling.’
The post office moved to the Book and Card Centre in October 2019 but Tom said this week that the new plans were still at an early stage.
‘From the customer’s perspective, the services offered from the post office in our shop will not change, and services will continue to be offered from a mixed-use retail premises,’ he told the Banner.
‘This project is wholly contingent on us raising the capital to complete the building work, much of which will need to be raised personally, so it will probably be phased and – while we hope not – there’s always a possibility it won’t happen at all.
‘Our aim with the development is to safeguard the business and building for the future. However, we also know realising our vision for the site will take time, energy and resource – much of which we are still finding.’