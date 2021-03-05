New fund to help support struggling business

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

North Ayrshire Council is to roll-out further support to provide a lifeline for struggling businesses.

A new Local Authority Discretionary Fund will help those businesses that may have fallen through the gaps of support that has been made available through existing Scottish government schemes.

The new discretionary fund was announced in November as part of a £185 million national package of additional business support in response to the continued impact of Covid-19 on the economy.





Up to now councils have administered financial support on behalf of the Scottish Government but the new discretionary fund allows local authorities to use their knowledge of their business base to help those that may have missed out on help.

The council has agreed to support:

Businesses that supply goods or services to those which have been closed or restricted;

Businesses facing hardship as an indirect consequence of the current restrictions but have not been eligible to receive financial support through the Strategic Framework Business Fund;

Businesses which do not have business premises and are therefore ineligible for grants attached to the rates system.

This approach has been agreed across the three Ayrshire local authorities informed by their own intelligence.

North Ayrshire Council has been given an allocation of £461,793 which is to be doubled when the Scottish government announces its budget shortly.





It is proposed that the North Ayrshire Local Authority Discretionary Fund will provide a payment of £2,000 per business to support immediate financial hardship.

The fund will be promoted online and via the council’s social media channels when it goes live.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: ‘Our business team has done an amazing job of processing hundreds of applications to help support local business during these difficult last few months.

‘They have excellent relationships with businesses and their representatives so will be acutely aware of the problems so many are currently suffering from.

‘We are glad that the discretionary fund will give them scope to help those that have fallen through the gaps and haven’t had access to that lifeline support over the last few months.

‘We would urge any business to please keep an eye on our social media channels and to apply for this new fund if you believe you are eligible.’

Meanwhile, a new innovative £500,000 fund has been set up to support economic recovery and tackle climate change as part of North Ayrshire Council’s Green New Deal.

The money will support the creation of fair and green jobs whilst supporting businesses to becoming ‘greener’ through reducing carbon emissions and developing new innovative processes and technologies.

The commitment is part of the council’s ambitious target of having net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 following the declaration of a climate emergency in 2019.

The proposal for a Green Jobs Fund is part of the council’s bold economic recovery and renewal approach which was agreed by cabinet in September 2020 and set out a range of actions to build back better, fairer and greener through a Green New Deal for North Ayrshire.

Grants of up £10,000 will support businesses with green transition projects and larger-scale investment and job opportunities projects (£1m plus) could seek up to £30,000 of support.

Interested businesses will be asked to apply for the grant and each will be judged on its own merit.