Join Eco Savvy for the last lockdown film

Next week will see the end of lockdown project, the Savvy Film Club, which has been screening regular films with an environmental theme.
The initiative, organised by Arran Eco Savvy, was started to allow people to learn more about environmental matters but, importantly, as a means of being able to still discuss their concerns, achievements and inspirations for action.
Since the end of March last year there have been 35 film screenings covering a huge range of topics such as cycling, island energy solutions, food miles, fast fashion, soil, racial injustice, sustainable tourism and bees.
On Tuesday March 9 at 7pm Eco Savvy will be holding its final online screening with inspiring documentary film The Troublemaker.
The film will be followed by a Q&A session on Zoom with the film’s director and a representative from Extinction Rebellion (XR).
The film (57 mins) follows Roger Hallam, who explains his beginnings as a farmer in Wales and the events that led to him starting the huge, often controversial, global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion. The film also tells the story of Sylvia and how she went from ‘a retired mother of four’ to ‘activist’.
The film is by turns thought-provoking, challenging and, ultimately, uplifting as it makes viewers confront the climate crisis and the power of what happens when ‘ordinary’ people join together to become a movement.
If anyone would like to join in the film and Q&A please email ruth.ecosavvy@gmail.com and a link and instructions on how to watch will be emailed out.