Arran Banner golf – week 10
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday February 18, Yellow Medal. 1 Derek Harrison 77-17=60 BIH; 2 Alan Smith 74-14=60. No magic twos.
Sunday February 21, Glenburn Cup. 1 Ian Bremner 68-8=60; 2 Scott Campbell 76-15=61; 3 Stuart McLaren 73-11=62. Best Scratch Ian Bremner 68. Magic two
Stuart Campbell @5th.
Thursday February 25, Yellow Medal. 1 Billy Skinner 83-20=63; 2 Ian Bremner 72-8=64. Magic two Ian Bremner@16th.
Sunday February 28, Winter Stableford. 1 Graeme Andrew 38 points; 2 Willie Currie 37 points; 3 Stuart Campbell 36 points, BIH over Alan Campbell. Best scratch Stuart Campbell 30 points. No magic twos.
Fixture: Sunday March 7, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and noon starts.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday March 1, Monday Cup. 1 Andy Pattison 70-10=60; 2 Alastair MacDonald 71-10=61; 3 Graeme Andrew 70-9=61. Magioc twos A Pattison @4th; A MacDonald @13th; R McLean @4th. Best Scratch A Pattison 70 BIH.
Fixtures, Saturday March 6, Saturday medal. Organise your own two balls and register in the usual manner. Monday March 8, Monday Cup, draw at noon.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday March 2, Winter Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 61; 2 Brian Sherwood 67; 3 Willie McNally 69. Magic twos Willie McNally @8th and 12th.
Fixtures: Saturday March 6, Lochranza Hotel Cup. Tee off noon. Tuesday March 9, Winter Cup. Tee off noon.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday February 25, Ladies 2 person Texas Scramble. 1 Alice Anderson and Isobel MacDonald 35.5; joint 2 Ann May and Fiona Scott 37.5, Fiona Henderson and Jerry Arthur 37.5.