Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 10
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,
However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free. To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.
The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Saturday March 3, 2001
The pages of the Arran Banner should this week be bursting with photographs and reports from Arran Drama Festival. Unfortunately, like everything else, it has been cancelled this year. So what better than to have a special 20 years ago look-back at the 2001 festival.
Trophy winners from the 2001 festival with their prizes and adjudicator Brian Marjoribanks. 01_B10tweY01
Eilidh Campbell and Allan Little in the Lamlash Drama Club production of The Harpy and the Slob. 01_B10twe02
Alan Nicol and Karen Curzons in Don’t Blame it on the Boots, performed by Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music. 01_B10tweY03
The cast of The Incredible Bulk at Bikini Beach performed by Lamlash Junior Drama Club. 01_B10tweY04
The cast of Shiskine WRI’s A Respectable Family Business. 01_B10tweY05
Shiskine Juniors perform in Do-It-Yourself Frankenstein Outfit. 01_B10tweY06
Elspeth MacDonald and Tanya Fox of the Pirnmill Players in Girl on an Empty Swing. 01_B10tweY07