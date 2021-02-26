West coast story gathering events to run throughout March

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

A series of both regional and thematic online workshops will take place throughout March as part of the story gathering phase of the Coast that Shaped the World project (Coast).

‘Coast’ is a community-led story gathering project, looking to build a bank of stories, covering the west coast of Scotland from Arran and Kintyre in the south to Wester Ross and Lewis in the north.

These stories will be narrated through a website, interactive app, and innovative exhibition material to encourage locals and visitors to explore the roads less travelled across the islands, peninsulas, and coastline of the west coast.





The 12 workshops to be held will cover the six regions of the project, and six of the focus themes.

The regional focuses are: Clyde Coast and Islands, Wester Ross, Skye and Lochalsh, Lochaber, Outer Hebrides and Argyll and Inner Hebrides.

A key element of the Coast project has been working with a team of story gatherers throughout the west coast of Scotland.

The regional sessions will hear from some of the story gatherers as well as provide the opportunity to share ‘stories’ about communities, places, people, and happenings throughout the west coast of Scotland.





Anne Martin, a Gaelic singer from the Isle of Skye. will also be discussing ‘Why stories and our heritage are so important’, sharing her passion for place and culture. The sessions will take place between 2pm – 4pm on March 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, and 22, and will be held on Zoom.

The west coast of Scotland has a wonderful array of heritage and culture, architecture and environments, and stories of migrations to and from the region.

These thematic sessions, focused around the six themes of architecture, environment, culture, migrations, industries, and histories, will have a series of speakers discuss the theme of the day before gathering around a virtual table to encourage sharing of stories around the same theme. The sessions will take place between 11am – 1pm on March 1, 5, 8, 12, 15 and 22, and will be held on Zoom.

The Coast that Shaped the World project is part of a new £5 million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and islands to provide more and better quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural heritage assets.

The Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund is led by NatureScot and is part funded through the European Development Fund (ERDF).

The Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund will encourage people to visit some of the more remote and rural areas and create and sustain jobs, businesses, and services in local communities.

The purpose of the fund is to promote and develop the outstanding natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and islands in a way that conserves and protects them.

Carron Tobin from ruralDimensions commented: ‘This is a really exciting stage in the story gathering work. We now have more than 400 stories from across the west coast and know there are many more we can gather.

‘The plan is to use these workshops to help people from each area and with specific interests to find out more about Coast and help us gather stories not yet in our story bank. We’d be delighted to see as many people as possible at the events that match their interests.’

NatureScot Project and Funding Officer Susan Webster added: ‘The Coast project is a very exciting opportunity for people to share and enjoy stories from the west coast of Scotland. An amazing coast that has, and continues to, shape our world.

‘It strongly addresses the objectives of the ERDF Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund to produce a new product which will improve the visitor experience in more remote and rural areas of the Highlands and Islands.’

Further information on the project can be found at www.coast.scot and the workshops can be booked at bit.ly/3boy9Es

Further updates can be found on the project social media channels @coastscot