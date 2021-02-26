Skipping back to school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Joy for youngsters but gloom goes on for others

By Hugh Boag

Schools went back on Arran this week with some parents breathing a huge sigh of relief.





In most schools only the youngest pupils are back in primary one to three as well as those attending early years classes.

However, at the one-teacher schools in Corrie and Pirnmill all pupils are back, as they have a roll of less than 25, and at Kilmory primary four is also back.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s roadmap out of lockdown should see all primary pupils and some senior secondary pupils back in classes by March 15.

But it will be after the Easter holidays, at the start of April, before the majority of pupils are back.





This week pupils at Brodick primary looked delighted to be back in class as they bounded into the school playground to start classes. And at the hub at Arran Outdoor Centre in Lamlash the children of key workers continue to be taught.

Other brighter news this week was the announcement that four people from two households will be allowed to meet outdoors from March 15 and stay at home restrictions could be lifted from April 5 as well as the resumption of some sports and communal worship.

However, while there was some good news around, there was little cheer in Ms Sturgeon’s announcement for the tourist and hospitality sector which is likely to remain closed till nearer the end of April

Businesses have called for more clarity on the easing of Covid lockdown restrictions as it will be mid-March before more details are spelled out.

The Scottish government said non-essential retail, hospitality, tourism and services such as gyms and hairdressers would not reopen before April 26.

From then, Scotland will return to using a tiered system of restrictions, where the level in each area is determined by prevalence of the virus.

All parts of the country currently in level four are expected to be able to move back to level three initially but the government has warned there may be some changes to what is allowed in each level.

However, there is further concern on Arran that the high prevalence of the virus in mainland North Ayrshire could keep the whole area in a higher tier.

West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene said: ‘The first minister’s statement on easing lockdown lacked detail, ambition and unfortunately raises more questions than it answers about how we transition from the current severe lockdown measures.

‘We still don’t know when pupils and students across North Ayrshire and Arran will fully return to schools and colleges, nor when measures like social distancing will likely be eased.

‘The incredible work of the UK-wide vaccination programme is the light at the end of this dark tunnel, but Nicola Sturgeon also needs to shine a bit of torch into it in the meantime. People are running out of hope and patience with the endless “wait and see” approach from the Scottish government.

‘No one was expecting guarantees today as we continue to tackle the virus, but people are right to expect a clear roadmap and a plan out of this endless gloom.’

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, said: ‘For sectors like hospitality, retail and tourism, that have been hit so hard by the pandemic, the road back to a tier system at the end of April will feel like a long and uncertain one. Others, like tourism and aviation, face another prolonged period of hibernation.

‘With jobs and livelihoods still in the balance, continued business support from both the UK and Scottish governments remains essential. All eyes will be on the forthcoming Budget for an update on the furlough and business loan schemes.’

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), the professional body for travel agents and the travel sector in Scotland, said: ‘What the travel sector in Scotland needed from the first minister’s statement was a glimmer of hope, but that door was firmly closed in our faces once more.’