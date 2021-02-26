Local firms to get more council work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Council bosses plan to spend 26 per cent of purchasing budget with firms in North Ayrshire by 2024.

About 19 per cent of North Ayrshire Council spending went to enterprises in the region during the financial year 2019 to 2020.

The figure came to light after Tory Councillor Scott Gallacher asked what percentage of goods and services paid for by the council comes from businesses with their headquarters in North Ayrshire.





Responding to the question at last week’s full council meeting, council leader Councillor Joe Cullinane said changes had been made to the council’s procurement process to achieve the goal of giving more business to companies in the area.

The Labour politician said: ‘Fundamental to any success will be ensuring that the business team builds capacity within the local market so that North Ayrshire businesses are able to bid for contracts and to be competitive when they do so.

‘That’s why we allocated resources in last year’s budget to increase the business team’s capacity and to recruit a procurement development officer to work on community wealth building.’

Irvine councillor Gallacher mentioned there was a turnover threshold in order for businesses to be on the tender list. He asked what could be done to reduce that level of sales so smaller companies could bid for jobs.





Kilwinning Councillor Cullinane said it was about ensuring the area’s businesses got smaller contracts, which didn’t have to go through the full tendering process, adding that other councils and organisations were involved in trying to boost earnings in the area.

He said: ‘It is important to emphasise that our community wealth building strategy is not about the work of the council in isolation from the rest of the public, private and third sector.

‘We are taking an anchor approach to community wealth building and already East and South Ayrshire Councils, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, Ayrshire College, Scottish Enterprise and TACT have signed our Anchor Charter which commits them to a number of pledges, including some on procurement.’

The council’s community wealth strategy aims to create more jobs and ensure wealth benefits people in North Ayrshire, among other goals.