Councillor calls for Kintyre year-round ferry service

A Campbeltown councillor has submitted a petition to the Scottish parliament for a year-round ferry service between the Kintyre town and Ardrossan.

The petition calls for a reliable and affordable ferry service, with road equivalent tariff applied to it, between Kintyre and Ayrshire that could potentially include Arran as a stopping point along the route.

Councillor Donald Kelly, of Argyll and Bute Council, started the petition in response to the regular closures of the A83, owing to landslips at the Rest and Be Thankful, and because the relief Old Military Road has also been closed nearly every day since November 2020.





These closures, the petition asserts, have resulted in all traffic entering Argyll to be diverted, which has caused additional expenses and inconvenience to businesses and the public – a situation he describes as unsustainable as the projected timeframe for a permanent solution to the landslips at Rest and Be Thankful is 10 years.

Councillor Kelly said: ‘A ferry service would go a long way to alleviate the extra cost and strain that many businesses and members of the public have suffered and continue to experience due to the unrelenting road closures at the Rest and Be Thankful.

‘We cannot go on for the next 10 years hoping and praying that landslides at the Rest and Be Thankful will stop.

‘If we want to make this service become a reality, it’s vitally important that all businesses, both large and small, as well as community groups and the general public sign the petition.’





Campbeltown Ferry Committee has already expressed its support for the petition which Councillor Kelly described as a ‘community issue’ rather than a political one.

Members of the public, business owners and community groups have until Wednesday March 10 to sign the petition, which can be accessed on the following link: www.parliament.scot/gettinginvolved/petitions/campbeltownadrossanferry