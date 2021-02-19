Second round of vaccines next weekend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Two thirds of the population of Arran will have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

Arran High School is being used for the mass vaccination campaign, with more than 1,400 doses having been administered already, and a further 1,450 doses planned next weekend.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran say they have delivered the first dose of vaccine to all those aged over 70 on Arran and now moving on to the the next cohort of residents, including all those over 60, as well as those with a pre-existing medical condition.





Ruth Betley, senior manager Arran Services for North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: ‘With more vaccines due to be delivered by the end of this month, we are able to start vaccinating the next cohort of Arran residents.

‘The next sessions will take place at Arran High School February 27 and 28. The practice team at Arran Medical Group have been contacting eligible residents this week by telephone and not letter as in other areas of the country. This may be from a 01292 or mobile telephone number.

‘We are asking residents not to call the practice, so that we can keep the telephone lines free for other medical matters. Don’t worry, be patient and we will call you.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those on Arran who have helped to ensure the vaccine programme runs smoothly. In particular, I would like to thank our colleagues in North Ayrshire Council, for allowing us to use Arran High School for the vaccination programme.’





NHS Ayrshire and Arran chief executive John Burns added: ‘Our teams have been working round the clock to pull together all the elements of this programme which is the biggest vaccination effort the country has ever seen. The vaccine offers protection against Covid-19 and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to be vaccinated when offered.

‘Remember though we must still continue following the FACTS guidance to help protect our communities from the spread of the virus – even after vaccination. I want to thank everyone for their continued support and patience as we do our best to protect those most vulnerable from the negative impact of coronavirus.’