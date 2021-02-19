New Scottish Child Payment starts
Social Security Scotland can now issue decisions regarding applications to the Scottish Child Payment.
This new benefit, unique to Scotland, will give qualifying parents and carers £40 every four weeks for each child under six.
More than 77,000 Scottish Child Payment applications have been received since Social Security Scotland started taking them on November 9, with 1,810 coming from North Ayrshire. The first payments will arrive later this month.
Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson said: ‘Families eligible for the Scottish Child Payment, an anti-poverty measure unique to Scotland, are being proactively contacted. Indeed, Scottish ministers have written to everyone on the Universal Credit and HMRC tax credit databases inviting them to apply.
‘Those who have already applied will now be paid, whilst parents and carers who do so now will have their payment calculated from the day they apply, so I encourage anyone on Arran who may be eligible and hasn’t yet applied, to take 10 minutes to do so by visiting mygov.scot/benefits or calling: 0800 182 2222.’