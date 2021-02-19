Government increases personal and nursing care allowances

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish government has announced a 7.5 per cent increase in the personal and nursing care allowances for people who pay for their residential care.

The increase takes into account the rising cost of care, particularly for people with dementia, and will come into effect in April.

Scottish legislation ensures that adults of any age, no matter their condition, capital or income, assessed by their local authority as needing personal and nursing care, are entitled to receive it free of charge.





Care home residents with monies above the Capital Limit (currently £28,500) are known as self-funders. Local authorities make payments to cover their personal care (currently £180 per week) and nursing care (currently at £81 per week) fees. These are paid directly to the residential care provider on a weekly basis.

Arran’s MSP Kenneth Gibson, who has welcomed the increase, said: ‘I’m pleased that allowances paid to people who self-fund their residential care will increase by 7.5 per cent.

‘Care home costs have risen above inflation and I know how welcome additional funding will be to islanders with relatives in residential homes. It will help ensure the highest standards of wellbeing for people who use adult social care, and support families, carers and the workforce.

‘I’m also pleased that The Independent Review of Adult Social Care was published on February 4 as part of the Scottish Government’s wider reforms to the way residential care is funded and delivered.’





Each year, taking into account inflation, the allowance for personal and nursing care has increased, by 1.57 per cent in 2019 and 1.84 per cent in 2020, which would have meant an increase of 1.94 per cent for this year. This announcement will now bring the amount up to £193.50 for personal care and £87.10 for nursing care, an increase of 7.5 per cent and four times higher than previous years.