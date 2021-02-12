Mountain festival organisers exercise caution and delay bookings

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Organisers of the popular Arran Mountain Festival, who usually open their booking lines in December each year, have decided to once again postpone taking bookings until they have a clearer idea of what kind of festival they will be able to run this year.

The event is scheduled to take place from Friday May 14 to Monday May 17, with a number of guided walks on Arran’s most popular mountains and high-level pathways on offer for visitors and locals.

But due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding Covid restrictions, the committee has decided that it will be best to wait until a clearer picture emerges so that they can tailor their festival to accommodate any restrictions at the time.





A spokesperson from the Arran Mountain Festival said: ‘We know this is not the news you were hoping for and appreciate that you are keen to plan your Arran Mountain Festival adventure as soon as possible. However, opening our booking lines closer to the event will help secure the viability of our community-run, not-for-profit festival for future years.

‘The festival team is planning event options tailored to different potential restriction levels which may still be in place come May. We certainly are determined to offer as much of the usual Arran Mountain Festival as we can.

‘Stay up to date with what’s happening via our social media channels and thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.’

Last year’s festival, like many events throughout the UK, had to be cancelled for the first time in what would have been its 14th consecutive year.





The festival attracts huge numbers of people each year and features up to 30 events squeezed into the short four-day schedule. All walks are undertaken by qualified guides and are rated from moderate to extreme. There are some night hikes too, and many of the walks include a post walk coffee, tea, cake and natter to discuss the day’s events.