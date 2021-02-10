Police appeal for dashcam footage after major incident at Crosshouse Hospital

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police Scotland are appealing for dashcam or mobile phone footage from anyone who may have been at University Hospital Crosshouse and Portland Street in Kilmarnock last Thursday evening.

The appeal for information follows the double stabbing of two victims, now formally identified by police as Emma Robertson Coupland (39) and her daughter, Nicole Anderson (24).

A third death, that of Steven Robertson (40) who died in a crash on the C50, between the B7036 and A76, is also part of the incident which has made national headlines and is linked to the appeal.





Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain, local policing commander for Ayrshire Division, said: ‘As you can imagine, the families of those involved are absolutely devastated and still coming to terms with what has happened. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve privately at this time.

‘The investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths, which are linked, are ongoing. We are not looking for anyone else as part of the inquiry.

‘The local community has been very supportive of our enquiries so far but we are still appealing for information, especially dashcam or mobile phone footage from the car park at University Hospital Crosshouse between 7.30pm and 8pm on the Thursday night.

‘We’re also eager for anyone who may have been in the Portland Street area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, and anyone travelling on the A76 between the Bellfield Interchange and Ochiltree between 7.50pm and 8.45pm, to get in touch.’





After the formal identification of the victims, NHS chief executive John Burns said: ‘Following the incident at University Hospital Crosshouse on Thursday February 4, we can confirm the sad death of our colleague, Emma Robertson.

‘Emma was a valued member of our Domestic Services team, and she will be sadly missed by her colleagues.

‘Our thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and colleagues.

‘We have increased the staff care support available to our staff, and we are encouraging any members of our staff who have been affected to take advantage of the support available – whether that is by calling our helplines and speaking to a member of the staff care team, or attending the staff wellbeing hub.’

If you have any information or footage that can assist police in their investigation please contact the police on 101 or submit this directly to officers via the Major Incident Police Portal at //mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S01-PO1.