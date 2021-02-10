Arran Banner Archive – Saturday 21st August 1993.

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

With the delayed return of MV Caledonian Isles this week – after a later than expected return to service because of an engine problem that it developed after its annual overhaul – we take a delve into our archives to read more about its introduction to the Arran route for which it was originally built.

Unfortunately, as our front page story dated Saturday 21st August 1993 shows, this first sailing also suffered from a false start as it failed to complete its first scheduled sailing.

Thankfully the vessel completed its maiden voyage at 3.15pm on Wednesday 25th August 1993, just days later, and has been faithfully serving Arran residents, not always without incident, since then.





Below is a copy of the original article.

False Start

MV Isle of Arran said farewell to Brodick with three toots of her whistle at 11.30am on Friday morning. Two and a half hours later she was back again as a relief ferry. The new ferry MV Caledonian Isles had failed to make her first scheduled crossing.

Nor will she sail today, nor tomorrow (Saturday) and only maybe on Sunday. At noon a fault was found in a computer which controls the winches that haul in the ropes.





Bunting was out for her on Brodick Pier, there were hordes of people awaiting her arrival with cameras, while at Ardrossan not only the CalMac high heid yins (watched) but this first scheduled sailing was also to be her introduction to the Scottish press.

CalMac are to make a decision on Saturday morning about whether she will commence service on Sunday. Ken Duerden of CalMac said it was decided to correct this fault now while winch engineers were standing by and the Isle of Arran was there as relief. Car bookings over the weekend have been at 120 per ferry so the Jupiter is to come to the aid of the Isle of Arran.

Many people on Arran have now seen their new ferry during this week of inaugural sailings. Now they await her taking up service.