Save this number
NHS Ayrshire and Arran are requesting that members of the public save their number on their telephones so that patients can recognise it as a medical call.
Calls generated from NHS Ayrshire and Arran come from the telephone number 0800 678 3393 which is used by clinical and administrative staff to call patients in order to deliver clinical care.
Robert Bryden, Head of Health Records Services, said: ‘Our clinicians and administration teams are making a lot of calls to our patients. However, these calls are often unanswered as people don’t recognise the number.
‘So, we are asking members of the public store the number in their phone so they know to answer the call. This will help to ensure we can deliver clinical care quickly.
‘Please share this information with any friends of family who we may need to contact. However, please note, that this number cannot receive calls, and so don’t use it to contact us. Call the number on your appointment letter.’