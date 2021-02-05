Early Years enrolment now online

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Owing to the pandemic and to avoid unnecessary travel, North Ayrshire Council is asking parents and carers to complete an online form for Early Years registration this year.

Online registration for all three and four-year-old places will be via the North Ayrshire Council website and applications will be open until Wednesday February 10.

Applications received after this date will still be considered but there may be a reduced choice of days and sessions available for children to access.





To apply for an early year’s place in a local authority nursery, parents should complete the online application form.

This form should also be used for applications for blended placements – where parents choose to use more than one provider for their funded sessions and one of the providers is a North Ayrshire Council Early Learning and Childcare establishment.

If parents/carers choose to use all their funded hours with a funded provider or childminder they should contact them directly to discuss availability of places.

Parents should upload their child’s birth certificate and proof of address at the time of submitting their online application.





Councillor John Bell, cabinet member for education, said: ‘Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had to amend our procedure for Early Years registration this year.

‘This change is to make sure we keep you safe and reduce the need for people to attend their local Early Years centre to enrol their child.

‘We understand that not everyone will be able to access the online registration form, if this is the case then please contact our customer services team on 01294 310000 who will be able to assist further.’

Applications for three to five-year-olds can be found at www.online.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/OnlineServices/ReportOnline/ELC35YOApp.aspx and for two- year-olds it is at www.online.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/OnlineServices/ReportOnline/ELC2YOApp.aspx

Parents/carers may also want to find out about the Scottish Governement’s Scottish Child Payment (£40 every four weeks for eligible children under six) which opens on Monday February 15. Further information can be found at www.mygov.scot/scottish-child-payment/