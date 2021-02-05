CalMac quash rumours of vaccine delivery failure
Ferry operator CalMac has issued a statement saying that it has successfully delivered supplies of the Covid vaccine to Arran.
This is in response to allegations that the ferry service was responsible for supply delays.
A press release circulated widely on social media, and to the Banner, said: ‘West Coast ferry company CalMac has confirmed that it has successfully delivered supplies of the Covid vaccine to Arran.
‘NHS Ayrshire and Arran confirmed that CalMac has fulfilled all requests for the vaccine to be transported to the island, despite untrue allegations that the ferry service was responsible for supply delays.’
Operations Director for CalMac Robert Morrison said: ‘Arran residents can be reassured that CalMac has successfully transported supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine to the island every time it has been asked to do so by NHS Ayrshire and Arran. There have been two requested sailings so far, and these took place on December 29 and January 22.
‘CalMac is working closely with NHS Ayrshire and Arran to make sure that vital medical supplies such as the vaccine reach the people who are eligible and we are delighted to play our part in making this possible. Any future requests will of course be supported.’