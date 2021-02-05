Businesses on Arran receive funding to tackle single use packaging

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Two businesses on Arran have received funding to help reduce unnecessary single-use packaging.

As part of a nationwide effort aimed at helping to reduce waste and to tackle single-use packaging on Scotland’s islands, Isle of Arran Brewery, Arran Ice Cream and Taste of Arran have been awarded a share of over £250,000, along with 20 other island retailers in Scotland.

The funding is provided by the Scottish Government and European Regional Development Fund which, through the Islands Green Recovery Programme Refill Fund, will provide dispensing and other equipment to enable customers to buy grocery products in reusable containers brought from home.





This includes dispensers for dry goods such as cereals, pulses, grains, herbs, spices, pasta and rice, liquid items such as milk, fruit juices, oils and vinegars, and other products such as laundry detergents, washing up liquids, fabric softeners and liquid soaps.

Matthew Dobson of Arran Ice Cream and Taste of Arran said: ‘We are delighted to have received funding from the Islands Green Recovery Programme Refill Fund.

‘The fund will help us expand Arran milk via vending machines and mini dispensers.

‘As well as having milk available to the retail market where customers will be able to refill using their own containers, we will now be able to offer hospitality businesses local Arran milk while avoiding single-use plastics.





‘Investment in food sustainability projects that support local growing and farming will have a great impact on Arran’s push for a green circular economy and we are excited to be a small part of that.’

Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, said: ‘The Islands Green Recovery Programme Refill Fund delivers a series of exciting and innovative projects that will support green recovery and carbon emission reductions.

‘It will increase the resilience of island communities through investment in food sustainability and projects that support and impact upon the green circular economy and related employment.

‘All four strands of the overall £2 million Islands Green Recovery Programme will fund projects that help our island communities to thrive, contribute to our work on repopulation and create jobs.

‘In line with the commitments set out in the National Islands Plan, projects will also support and enhance health and wellbeing as well as the development of local supply chains and the associated economic output that comes with this.’

Single use grocery packaging, from tubs and trays to bottles and bags account for around 13 per cent of all household waste across the country. In Scotland around 130kg of packaging per household generates an estimated 650,000 tonnes of global production emissions per year.