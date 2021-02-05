Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 06, 2021
Saturday February 3, 2001
Head forester at Forest Enterprise Andy Walker is dwarfed by a pile of timber from trees being harvested on Forestry Commission land above Brodick Castle. 01_B06TweYa01
Graham Dobson, coach of the Arran Ladies Rugby team, puts his players through their warm-up routine before their training session at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. 01_B06TweYa02
Arran has a special visitor this month, Indian sculptor Kirti Patel. This versatile artist is best known for his bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Saughton Park in Edinburgh. While here he hopes to sculpt a well-known Arran figure. 01_B06TweYa03
Julie Gurr, with the help of pupils from Corrie School, has created a living sculpture in the school grounds. Made of willow, the dome is large enough for the children to use as a sheltered area. 01_B06TweYa04
Richard Wilkinson is returning to Arran politics. A familiar figure on Arran during the 1980s, having been a Strathclyde councillor for nine years, he is returning as a prospective parliamentary candidate for Cunninghame North. 01_B06TweYa05
Last weekend, Arran’s newly-established women’s rugby team headed to Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, for a two-hour training session with some of Scotland’s finest rugby players. These included Scottish women internationalists, ladies’ first division coaches and Glasgow Caledonian players. 01_B06TweYa06