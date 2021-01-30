Eco Savvy forges ahead with Arran rECHARGE network

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

While the nationwide lockdown has brought many businesses to an almost complete standstill, one environmental group on Arran has been pushing ahead with plans and new developments to help create a more sustainable island life.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Eco Savvy invested in four new ebikes and has also partnered with Wally Wallace of Wally’s Wheels Cycle Repairs who will become its new e-bike coordinator.

Andrew Binnie, who was the previous ebike coordinator, since July 2019 – who helped to grow the fleet from six ebikes to 15 – is returning to his previous position as COAST director for the rest of the year due to the Covid crisis.





Andrew said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed managing and maintaining our ebikes and working with the Eco Savvy team. It’s been astounding how popular the bikes have been and how many riders have gone on to buy their own ebikes.

‘I’m delighted Wally has agreed to support the delivery of the programme at short notice, the ebikes will be in good hands’.

Arran’s ebike riders have clocked up nearly 16,000 miles over the last 18 months and have made a real dent in their carbon footprint. To register interest in using an ebike you can visit arranecosavvy.org.uk or via email at ecosavvy.info@gmail.com

Another exciting development announced by the group is the development of the Arran rECHARGE network. It is a register of organisations that are part of an ebike charging network across the island. Participating businesses would agree to allow ebikers to recharge their batteries within their premises in return for either a donation or an in-store purchase, or simply to support the island’s movement to greener and more sustainable travel.





Organisations taking part will be included in the final version of Arran’s Savvy Traveller Map and given an eco-friendly Arran rECHARGE sticker to display in their windows along with a printable code of conduct for network users. The project aims to nurture ebiking on Arran while simultaneously promoting local ebike-friendly businesses.

Savvy Travel Coordinator Emma Tracey said: ‘Everyone on Arran understands the challenges of cycling our beautiful yet demanding terrain. With the advent of ebikes the world of cycling has opened up to so many people who before wouldn’t have dreamed of traveling around Arran by bike. With this comes great opportunities for local businesses and organisations to embrace this new healthy and environmentally friendly way to get around. When joining the Arran rECHARGE Network you are supporting a whole new and growing market whilst also promoting a greener, happier, ebike friendly future.’

If you would like to get involved with the Arran rECHARGE project Emma can be contacted by email at emma.ecosavvy@gmail.com

Ebike coordinator, Wally Wallace, with the new ebikes which have been added to the Eco Savvy fleet. No_B05EcoSavvy01

The new logo for the Arran rECHARGE network. No_B05EcoSavvy02