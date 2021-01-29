Young islanders to have their say

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thank you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time.

However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free . To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income. In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall,

Children and young people from all 96 of Scotland’s inhabited islands – including Arran – will be able to have their say and make their voice heard on issues in their communities through a new forum dedicated to youth interests.

The new Young Islanders Network will enable children and young people to help shape the delivery of the National Islands Plan, ensuring that their interests and priorities are properly considered.

The network will also give those involved an opportunity to build their confidence, develop key skills such as leadership and organisation and to develop new relationships and friendships with others.





The network will explore issues such as the depopulation of islands and, crucially, will provide an opportunity for our young islanders to raise the issues that matter to them most and make their views known.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse, said: ‘I am pleased that the Scottish Government is able to now establish this new and exciting network. The Network creates a great opportunity for children and young people on our islands to get involved in having their say and making their views known on key islands’ issues and to help shape the future of their communities.

‘Our extensive National Islands Plan consultation made it clear that a network of this nature would be hugely beneficial, and that it will help to provide us with a better understanding of the experiences and views of children and young people and, through that, ultimately help us to create a better, more diverse living experience for all our islanders of all ages.

‘The network will also be hugely beneficial to those involved, as they will have the chance to be part of an exciting project, gaining valuable insights and developing themselves at the same time. I encourage all children and young people living on our islands to get involved, if they can – and I say to them: if you take the time to make your voice heard, the government and I will take the time to listen to you.’





Youth Scotland is setting up the new forum. Youth Scotland’s Chief Executive Ian McLaughlan, said: ‘Youth Scotland believes in better outcomes for all young people – whether that’s in our urban cities and towns, rural communities or Scotland’s island communities. We are proud of our reach, membership and participation within the island communities. The Young Islander’s Challenge is another fantastic opportunity to not only be inclusive of young people living there, but to put them front and centre of a project for and about them.

‘Thanks to our partnership with the Scottish Government and our island communities, we can work together to deliver both short-term and lasting impact. I would urge any young person or group in our island communities to jump in, have your say and be part of something bigger!’

Groups involved in the network will be from Arran, Shetland, Orkney, Lewis and Harris, Uist and Barra, Skye, Mull and Islay.

The project will also include delivery of a five week online mental health awareness programme through Mental Health partners Place2Be for those working with young islanders.

The Young Islanders Challenge can be found at youthscotland.org.uk/programmes/young-islanders-challenge