Boys’ Brigade maintains unbroken record spanning six decades

The 205th Glasgow Company of the Boys’ Brigade based in Eaglesham has continued its unbroken record of visiting Arran and camping at King’s Cross for a record-breaking 65-years at the same campsite.

Owing to lockdown restriction, the 2020 camp had to be cancelled but a few Boys’ Brigade company members were able to stay overnight to ensure that their record remains intact.

Having visited the King’s Cross site since 1955, many company members and previous members continue to be regular visitors – and are now Arran property and business owners – while others are now bringing their own families to Arran.





The annual visits started when the company leader at the time approached Mr and Mrs Haddow (Bob Haddow’s parents) at Pointhouse, King’s Cross, seeking a campsite for the Glasgow Fair holiday.

The company was given permission to camp at King’s Cross and this generosity from the Haddow family has allowed the tradition to continue to this day.

James Laird, a surviving member of the first camp, recalls the early days of collecting coal from Whiting Bay pier for the camp boiler and digging the tatties from the Patersons’ farm at King Cross.

Although modern methods and activities have evolved, the basic format of an outdoor canvas camp on the scenic location by the sea has continued largely unchanged.





Members enjoy a variety of excursions and activities while on Arran, not least a parade every Glasgow Fair Sunday to Whiting Bay and Kildonan Church where the members enjoy a service by the company’s ‘honorary’ chaplain, Rev Elizabeth Watson.

Over the years the company has developed a long association with many organisations on Arran including the Arran Butcher, Arran Dairies, Arran Haulage, Arran Banner, Bay Kitchen and Stores, Brodick Golf Club, Cooriedoon Care Home, Auchrannie Spa and many others.

205th Glasgow Company captain Martin Fraser said: ‘Thank you to everyone on Arran who has contributed to make this unique camping venture such a success over all these years.

‘We look forward to continuing our long association with Arran and we also look forward to seeing many of our old friends and acquaintances when we are able to return.’