Arran Banner Golf – week 05, 2021
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday January 21, Yellow Medal. 1. Graeme Andrew 73-10=63, 2. Ian Bremner 72-8=64. Best scratch, Ian Bremner 72. Sunday January 24, Glenburn Cup. 1. Andy Smith 81-17=64, 2. Graeme Andrew 77-10=67, BIH over Derek Harrison. Magic twos, Martin Wallbank at 16th, Billy Skinner at 14th. Best scratch, G Andrew 77.
Fixtures: Sunday January 31, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and noon starts. Thursday February 4, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday January 30, 18-hole sweep. Monday February 1, Monday Cup, noon shotgun start, two balls only as per current Covid guidelines.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday January 21, Ladies 12-hole medal. 1. Julia Salton 67-21=46, BIH, 2. Alice Anderson 56-10=46. Scratch, Alice 56.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Fixtures: Tuesday February 2, Winter Cup, tee-off noon. Saturday February 6, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee-off noon.